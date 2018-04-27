Movie Menu: Casino, Jurassic Park, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and In the Line of Fire

Will spring ever arrive? Or will the weather fool us again?
We can count on — no matter the temperatures outside — the chance to watch good movies inside the comfort of home.
Check out what’s playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Saturday, April 28
In the Line of Fire (1993)
The challenges of life as a Secret Service agent on Presidential detail becomes a popular thriller in the hands of director Wolfgang Petersen. Clint Eastwood stars.
8:30 a.m., Sundance
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
The magic and mystery of Lewis Carroll’s fairy tale receives the Tim Burton treatment in this entertaining if slightly bizarre interpretation. Johnny Depp stars.
9:40 a.m., Freeform
Forrest Gump (1994)
The Oscar winner celebrates a magical man who happens to show up in all the right places at all the right times with all the right sayings. Tom Hanks was named Best Actor.
5:35 p.m., Freeform
Sunday, April 29
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
The wonders of a flying automobile inspire a family musical from Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman who also wrote the songs for Mary Poppins. Dick Van Dyke stars.
11:30 a.m., Sundance
Star! (1968)
The life and loves of stage star Gertrude Lawrence come to life in this delightful musical comedy from director Robert Wise. Julie Andrews delivers a fascinating portrayal.
12:05 p.m., FXM
Casino (1995)
The underworld of Las Vegas comes to life in this Martin Scorcese epic that celebrates the glitz and glamour of organized crime. Robert DeNiro and Sharon Stone star.
1 p.m., VH-1
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958)
The dedication of a determined British woman to save children in China offers Ingrid Bergman yet another chance to showcase her charismatic screen presence.
2 p.m., TCM
Forrest Gump (1994)
The Oscar winner celebrates a magical man who happens to show up in all the right places at all the right times with all the right sayings. Tom Hanks was named Best Actor.
3:30 p.m., Freeform
Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
The famed Broadway musical becomes a wondrous Oscar-winning film in the sure hands of director Norman Jewison. Topol heads a winning cast.
4:45 p.m., TCM
Jurassic Park (1994)
The highs and lows of running an amusement park for dinosaurs give Steven Spielberg the framework to have a lot of thrilling fun on screen. Laura Dern stars.
7:10 p.m., SyFy
I Want to Live! (1958)
The controversy over capital punishment grounds this semi-documentary look at the final days of a woman facing the death penalty. Susan Hayward won an Oscar.
8 p.m., TCM