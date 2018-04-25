Music for Youth concert to benefit MFY outreach programs

Several young classical musicians in New England will be featured artists at the Music for Youth Benefit on Sunday, May 6, at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Pianist Alexander Beyer and cellist Sasha Scolnik-Brower make up an ensemble from the New England Conservatory Honors Program. Their program will include the Rachmaninoff Cello Concerto.

The concert also will feature Madison Howard, Julian Shively, and Cameron Chase, winners of Music for Youth’s Marianne Liberatore Instrumental Scholarship Competition.

This concert will raise funds to support the MFY outreach and scholarship programs in the Bridgeport Schools.

For tickets, at $10-$75, visit musicforyouth.net/benefit-concert-2018.html or call 203-254-0123. There will be a $5 additional charge for tickets purchased at door.