On Stage: Opening and ongoing

OPENING

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, April 27 – May 20, Cabaret Theatre Main Stage, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. In this the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends Tick, Bernadette and Adam are a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their drag show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla), searching for love and meaning. They end up finding more than they ever could have ever dreamed. Tickets $33. Info: MyCabaret.org.

West Side Story, April 27 – May 12, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in this seminal retelling of Romeo and Juliet. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best ever written. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre’s finest accomplishments. Tickets $25-$30. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Cabaret, April 27 through May 12, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. The show includes an all women cast. Tickets $30. Info: darienarts.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Into the Woods Jr., April 28, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Into the Woods JR. unites many familiar fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack and his magical beanstalk in an original story about bravery, perseverance, and magic. The musical tells the story of wishes and follows the characters’ journeys in search of their dreams. Tickets $20. Info: openartsalliance.com.

A Moveable Feast, April 29, 3 p.m., Westport. Tickets $175-$500. Info: jibproductions.org.

CONTINUING

Annie, through April 28, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Driven by her eternal optimism and spunky demeanor, Annie meets President Roosevelt, escapes the clutches of the greedy Miss Hannigan, and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Doubt, through April 29, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Tickets $15-$30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Yankee Tavern, through April 29, Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Fun Home, through May 6, MTC Mainstage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Tickets $35-$55. Info: musictheatreofct.com.

Italian Wedding Soup, through May 6, Pantochino Productions, Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Inspired by the memories of growing up in a large Italian-American family, the new musical follows the Cimino family as their youngest child embarks on matrimony. When all the elements come together at an over-the-top wedding venue, an unexpected glitch finds the Italian-American family and a Jewish family vying for the grand ballroom. Tickets $25. Info: pantochino.com.

Sleeping Beauty, through May 20, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. It’s not always easy being a princess, especially when a wicked witch places a spell on you. But all is not lost for Princess Adelaide as long as she has her three silly but good-natured fairy Godmothers by her side. But even the best intentions can’t always protect the princess, and when the spell comes true, only a very special prince can free her. Tickets $19-$23. Info: mycabaret.org.

ADVANCE

Christine O’Leary’s Comedy Graduation Showcase, April 30, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $20. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Illusionists: Live from Broadway, May 3, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Tickets $62-$103. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Comedy of Tenors, May 3-20, Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Over-the-top Italian tenor, Tito thinks his wife, Maria, is cheating on him with Carlo, a rival tenor, and backs out of the concert. When the bellhop, Beppo, is discovered to be Tito’s doppelgänger and a brilliant singer, mistaken identities and bedroom hijinks ensue. This hilarious operatic farce takes audiences to a hotel suite in Paris where comical individuals get into rollicking misadventures. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, May 3-20, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. The play is about the disappearance of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14-year-old boy who dared to be different, and the small New Jersey town that will never be the same without him. Tickets $20. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Outside Mullingar, May 4-19, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. This is the story of the slow-to-develop romance of two farmers, Anthony and Rosemary — quirky souls who just may be right for each other. Standing in the way of their happiness, however, is a land feud between her mother and his father as well as their own clumsiness. Tickets $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

Young Frankenstein, May 4-June 2, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

Upright Citizens Brigade, May 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Upright Citizens Brigade is the improvisational comedy troupe that launched the careers of Amy Poehler, Horatio Sanz, Kate McKinnon, Aubrey Plaza, Donald Glover, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll and more. Tickets $ 37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Macbeth, May 5, Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Info: sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

R.C. Smith, May 5, 7 p.m., Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Rd., Monroe. He will perform with Billy Winn and David Cooperman. The event is a fundraiser for the Monroe Women’s Club. Tickets $60. Info: afunny4funds.com/events.

The Ivy League of Comedy, May 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Ross Bennett and Veronica Mosey will perform. Tickets $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

*Harry the Dirty Dog, May 6, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Harry is a dog with a white coat, black spots, and a very loving family. He is, generally speaking, one of the happiest little dogs around. There aren’t many things Harry doesn’t like…but baths are certainly on the list! So when the time comes for his wash, Harry’s only option is to bury his scrub brush and run away from home. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Sean Lynch, May 6, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free. Info: danbury.org/richter.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, May 16, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He is known for his flashy style and humble attitude as well as his eclectic ability to merge rockabilly, honky tonk, and traditional country music. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hairspray, May 17-19, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-863-8808.

Ghost Whisperer: James Van Praagh, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Connecticut’s Got Talent: Winners Show, May 18, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. TJ Salta, Khalil Williams, and Quinn C. Jaxon will perform. Tickets $30-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Andy Borowitz: Make America Not Embarrassing Again, May 18, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $31.50-$149. Info: palacestamford.org.

Curtain Call’s Dancing with the Stars, May 19, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $125. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Randy Rainbow, May 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. Tickets $42.50 Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bill Blagg, May 20, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The show is packed with new mind-blowing illusions and his trademark off-the-cuff personality. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Michael Ian Black, May 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. An evening of ribald, one-man comedy with Wet Hot American Summer actor and stand-up sensation. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Flyin’ West, May 29-June 16, Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court. Set in 1898 when the Civil War is still a living memory, the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, offers a refuge for many former slaves. At one homestead lives a family of courageous and sharp-witted women determined to make a place for themselves. They overcome tremendous odds in a heroic effort to escape the scars of the past in this uplifting story of bravery, pride, and sisterhood. Tickets $ 30-$50. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.