OSM offers scholarships to high school athletes

By HAN Network on April 24, 2018 in Schools ·

The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSM) of Trumbull is accepting applications for a $2,000 scholarship and several additional scholarships. The scholarship is open to high school athletes planning to attend college in the fall of 2018.

The scholarship is open to students at Bassick, Bunnell, Central, Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Masuk, Notre Dame, St. Joseph, Stratford, Trumbull, and Warren Harding.

For an application, visit osmcenter.com. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 11, 2018 to Kate Nadler, Sports Medicine Coordinator, at The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, 888 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. OSM will select winners June 2018.

