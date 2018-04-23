Greater Bridgeport Symphony presents patriotic concert

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony closes its season with patriotic flair as Eric Jacobsen conducts Stars and Stripes, the fifth and last concert of the season in the Revolutions and Revelations series on Saturday April 28, at 8 p.m., at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.

GBS commissioned a new work, Touch Of Nature, by fiddler / violinist / composer Jeremy Kittel but unfortunately, he broke his arm and will not be able to present the piece in April. Instead, the concert will begin with a symphonic version of Ashokan Farewell, principal theme from Ken Burns’ seminal documentary series The Civil War, composed by Jay Ungar.

“This entire season has been about revolutions in music, from Russia, Spain and France,” said Jean Moffitt, GBS president. “The April concert highlights music that came out of the American Revolution. We’re closing out the season feeling red, white and blue all over!” The concert will begin with The Star-Spangled Banner.

The concert will also feature the music of Aaron Copland, Scott Joplin and George Gershwin. GBS will perform Copland’sAppalachian Spring and Fanfare for the Common Man.

The chorus parts of Treemonisha will be sung by Bridgeport’s own Harding High School Choir under the direction of Sheena Graham.

The concert closes with one of Gershwin’s Cuban Overture.

This GBS Brass-Wind-Percussion Experience ’18 is sponsored in part by R. D. Scinto.

The April concert will also host the annual Silvio Risi Awards for outstanding high school musicians.

Tickets are $15, $29, $39, $49 and $59 (charges apply). Family Pack Deals are available: all kids under 19 get in for $10 (any seat), and accompanying adults get 15% off. A family of five can come to this concert for as little as $55.50 (charges may apply).

