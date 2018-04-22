Mercy Learning Center celebrates 30 years of empowering women

Mercy Learning Center, Park Avenue in Bridgeport, is currently celebrating its 30th year of providing basic literacy and life skills training to low income women from the greater Bridgeport area. Since 1987, the center has educated and empowered more than 12,000 women.

Mercy Learning Center provides a wide range of flexible learning opportunities, including part-time tutoring, full-time classroom instruction, technology education, employment/life skills training, and family literacy programs. All of the programs and services are provided at no cost, thanks to financial support of individuals, businesses and community organizations and the assistance of dedicated volunteers.

At this time the center serves approximately 1,000 women through a team of 250 volunteer tutors.

More information about Mercy Learning Center is available online at mercylearningcenter.org, and visits can be arranged by calling 203-334-6699.