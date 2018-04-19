This Weekend: Concerts, plays, Earth Day and more

Spectrum

The Spectrum exhibit will run April 20 through May 24 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup will run April 20 through May 6 at Pantochino Productions, Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Inspired by the memories of growing up in a large Italian-American family, the new musical follows the Cimino family as their youngest child embarks on matrimony. When all the elements come together at an over-the-top wedding venue, an unexpected glitch finds the Italian-American family and a Jewish family vying for the grand ballroom. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit pantochino.com.

Machine de Cirque

Machine de Cirque will be performed on April 20-21 at the Fairfield Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

Art show

The SCAN 2018 Spring Art Show & Sale will run April 20 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street, Newtown. The opening reception is on April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit scanart.org.

A Broad’s Way

A Broad’s Way will be performed on April 20 at 7 p.m. at BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, 57 Main Street, Norwalk. Jodi Stevens will perform a one-woman cabaret. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit bjryansmagnoliaroom.com.

Evening in the Wild

Evening in the Wild is on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road, New Canaan. Wild friends from the animal kingdom will demonstrate the beauty and biodiversity of wildlife at Grace Farms and beyond. For more information, visit gracefarms.org.

Roomful of Blues

Roomful of Blues will perform on April 20 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. A tour de force of horn-fired blues. So tight, and so right: a masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funny females

The Fabulously Funny Females of Comedy will perform on April 20 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Cory Kahaney, Karen Bergreen and Erin Jackson are three of the funniest comedians working in stand-up today and will tell it like it is and say all the things you’ve thought and may be dying to say about being a wife, a mother and a daughter. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform on April 20 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. His stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. Tickets are $51-$127. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Book sale

The annual Gigantic Book Sale runs April 21 through April 24 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. This year’s sale includes a Collectors Corner of rare and collectible books available for immediate purchase throughout the four days of the sale. The fund-raiser benefits the library. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Maker Faire

The Maker Faire Westport is on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jesup Green, Westport. The event is free. For more information, visit westport.makerfaire.com.

Day of Action

The Earth Day: Day of Action is on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. The event is free. For more information, visit gltrust.org.

Celebrating Biodiversity

Celebrating Biodiversity is on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road, New Canaan. Celebrate Earth Day with special programs, guests and nature walks, including: Native Plants, Managing Meadows, and the Biodiversity of Birds of Prey. For more information, visit gracefarms.org.

Huck & Tom

Huck & Tom and the Mighty Mississippi will be screened on April 21 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Meet Jim, Becky Thatcher, Aunt Polly and all the residents and rapscallions of Hannibal, Mo., as they explore the majestic river that defined their lives, tested their souls, and carried their spirit into the heart of America. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Il Mikado

Il Mikado will be performed on April 21 at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. It will be fully staged and costumed, with a 28-piece orchestra. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit trouperslightopera.org.

Joe Crookston

Joe Crookston will perform on April 21 at 8 p.m. at Voices Café, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Joe Crookston is a songwriter, guitarist, painter, fiddler, eco-village member and believer in all things possible. He’s an energetic live performer, master songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and engaging storyteller. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Silvermine exhibits

The Silvermine Arts Center is holding three new exhibits from April 22 through May 19 at 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. Perfect Partners: Art in Design, is an exhibition exploring the role of art in interior design, Rob Loebell’s Mirrorless Reflections and an exhibition of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement will be on display. The opening reception for all three exhibits is on April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Planting in Stratford

Planting at Stratford Point is on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1207 Prospect Drive, Stratford. Soundkeeper Bill Lucey, Stratford Rep. Joe Gresko, and the biology department at Sacred Heart University are inviting volunteers to a marsh grass planting on Earth Day to help restore the eroding shoreline.

Pollinator Pathway

The Pollinator Pathway event is on April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Loundsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield. Volunteers are invited to work on planting pollinator gardens along Main Street. For more information, visit Pollinator-Pathway.org

Earth Day lecture

Norwalk Earth Day is on April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. Author Eric D. Lehman will lead a lecture on Time Machines to the Past: Connecticut Town Greens. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Ironwood Piano Trio

The Ironwood Piano Trio will perform on April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. They will perform the music of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Astor Piazzolla, and Fritz Kreisler. The concert is free, but donations are suggested. For more information, visit danbury.org/richter.

The Incident

The Incident will be staged on April 22 at 3 and 5 p.m. at the Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., East Norwalk. President Durak’s approval rating has crashed. He needs a distraction. His solution: “Captain Durak,” a reality show about spies in the White House. But his dream of winning an Emmy goes terribly wrong when a vengeful wife ends her nightmare. The event is free but a $15 donation suggested. For more information, call 203-854-6830.

Hidejiro Honjo

Hidejiro Honjo will perform on April 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The acclaimed shamisen player will present a concert program of traditional and modern Japanese music. His accompanists will play koto, drums, flute and/or western instruments such as the cello. The concert is free. For more information, visit greenwichlibrary.org.

BandJam

BandJam is on April 22 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The area’s hottest musical competition, has announced the eight talented middle school and high school bands that will compete in the 2018 finals before a panel of celebrity judges. 2 Minute Minors, Band2, Sky Bandits, The 7s, Abby & the Roadsters, Gilbert, Orbit and Sound Beacon will perform. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Duo Piano Group

Duo Piano Group will perform on April 22 at 4 p.m. at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road, Darien. Register online for the concert. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit dariendca.org.

Southport concerto

The Concerto and Aria Concert is on April 22 at 5 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The concerto is an opportunity for violin, viola, cello, flute, guitar, harp and voice students to perform as a soloist with a specially formed professional orchestra. For more information, visit suzukischools.org.

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy will perform on April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Buddy Guy is performing with Tom Hambridge and will leave your satisfied ears little doubt about why guitarists consider him the crucial link between blues and rock. Tickets are $95-$125. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.