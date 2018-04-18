On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Fun Home, April 20 – May 6, MTC Mainstage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Tickets $35-$55. Info: musictheatreofct.com.

Italian Wedding Soup, April 20 through May 6, Pantochino Productions, Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Inspired by the memories of growing up in a large Italian-American family, the new musical follows the Cimino family as their youngest child embarks on matrimony. When all the elements come together at an over-the-top wedding venue, an unexpected glitch finds the Italian-American family and a Jewish family vying for the grand ballroom. Tickets $25. Info: pantochino.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Fabulously Funny Females of Comedy, April 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Cory Kahaney, Karen Bergreen and Erin Jackson are three of the funniest comedians working in stand-up today and will tell it like it is and say all the things you’ve thought and may be dying to say about being a wife, a mother and a daughter. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Machine de Cirque, April 20-21, Fairfield Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. This performance tells the story of five coworkers traveling through a post-apocalyptic world. It is both comical and nostalgic at times, while showcasing incredible acrobatic stunts and a cheeky sense of humor. Think of men flying off of giant teeter-boards, bicycle stunts, juggling, on a set comprised of vertigo-inducing scaffolding and ropes. Tickets $35-$45. Info: quickcenter.com.

A Broad’s Way, April 20, 7 p.m., BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, 57 Main St., Norwalk. Jodi Stevens will perform a one-woman cabaret. Tickets $20. Info: bjryansmagnoliaroom.com.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, April 20, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. His stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. Tickets $51-$127. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Incident, April 22, 3 and 5 p.m., Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., East Norwalk. President Durak’s approval rating has crashed. He needs a distraction. His solution: “Captain Durak,” a reality show about spies in the White House. But his dream of winning an Emmy goes terribly wrong when a vengeful wife ends her nightmare. Tickets $15 donation suggested. Info: call 203-854-6830.

CONTINUING

Doubt, through April 29, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Tickets $15-$30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Yankee Tavern, through April 29, Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Sleeping Beauty, through May 20, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. It’s not always easy being a princess, especially when a wicked witch places a spell on you. But all is not lost for Princess Adelaide as long as she has her three silly but good-natured fairy Godmothers by her side. But even the best intentions can’t always protect the princess, and when the spell comes true, only a very special prince can free her. Tickets $19-$23. Info: mycabaret.org.

ADVANCE

Breaking Legs, April 23, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The play takes place in an Italian restaurant owned by a successful mobster and managed by his daughter Angie. Angie’s former college professor, Terrence, on whom she has a crush, arrives to ask for financial backing for a play he’s written. When the mobster and his cohorts express interest in producing the work, the playwright is delighted – until he discovers that his backers are gangsters. Tickets $20. Info:westportplayhouse.org.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, April 27 – May 20, Cabaret Theatre Main Stage, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. In this the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends Tick, Bernadette and Adam are a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their drag show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla), searching for love and meaning. They end up finding more than they ever could have ever dreamed. Tickets $33. Info: MyCabaret.org.

West Side Story, April 27 – May 12, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in this seminal retelling of Romeo and Juliet. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best ever written. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre’s finest accomplishments. Tickets $25-$30. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Cabaret, April 27 through May 12, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. The show includes an all women cast. Tickets $30. Info: darienarts.org.

Annie, through April 28, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Driven by her eternal optimism and spunky demeanor, Annie meets President Roosevelt, escapes the clutches of the greedy Miss Hannigan, and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Into the Woods Jr., April 28, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Into the Woods JR. unites many familiar fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack and his magical beanstalk in an original story about bravery, perseverance, and magic. The musical tells the story of wishes and follows the characters’ journeys in search of their dreams. Tickets $20. Info: openartsalliance.com.

A Moveable Feast, April 29, 3 p.m., Westport. Tickets $175-$500. Info: jibproductions.org.

Christine O’Leary’s Comedy Graduation Showcase, April 30, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $20. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Illusionists: Live from Broadway, May 3, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Tickets $62-$103. Info: palacestamford.org.

Young Frankenstein, May 4-June 2, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

Hairspray, May 17-19, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-863-8808.

Connecticut’s Got Talent: Winners Show, May 18, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. TJ Salta, Khalil Williams, and Quinn C. Jaxon will perform. Tickets $30-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Curtain Call’s Dancing with the Stars, May 19, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $125. Info: curtaincallinc.com.