Bridgeport News

Aquarion offers free fishing permits

By HAN Network on April 16, 2018 in Community ·

For the tenth year in a row, Aquarion Water Company will issue free fishing permits to any unemployed person over the age of 18. Veterans and active duty service members may also receive free permits this year.

On Wednesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., anglers may obtain a free fishing permit by going to Aquarion’s Aspetuck Environmental Center at 714 Black Rock Road in Easton.

Anglers should bring a valid Connecticut fishing license and official proof of unemployment or a military ID/DD Form 214.

Once issued, fishing is open along designated shorelines of Aquarion’s Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston, the Far Mill Reservoir in Shelton, and the West Pequonnock Reservoir in Monroe.

For more information about the company’s fishing program visit aquarionwater.com/fishing.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Agriscience Center students to hold fund-raising dog wash Next Post Did I Say That? An assault on the senses
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress