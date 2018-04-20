Bridgeport News

PC Users Group to meet April 26

By Julie Miller on April 20, 2018

The PC Users Group, TPCUG, meeting will take place on Thursday, April. 26 at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at  7 p.m. Free.

The speaker is Jerry Goldstein. Learn about Mailwasher and photo taking.

For more information,visit tpcug-ct.org.

 

