Bankwell sponsors 2018 Makers Faire

Bankwell is a sponsor of the seventh annual Maker Faire Westport that will take place on Saturday, April 21 in downtown Westport.

Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. All of these “makers” come to Maker Faire Westport to show what they have made and to share what they have learned.

Mark Mathias, founder and co-chair of Maker Faire Westport and founder and president of Remarkable STEAM, Inc., notes “We are pleased to have Bankwell as a Named Attraction sponsor this year. With the impact Maker Faire Westport has on the community, we welcome local businesses that support our community and economy.”