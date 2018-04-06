HCC Foundation to honor Elizabeth Doane with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announces that retired professor and advocate for the blind, Elizabeth (Betsy) Doane will receive the Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement award on April 19, during HCC’s 50th Anniversary Community Celebration.

For over four decades, Betsy has been on the cutting edge of major industry advancements in teaching techniques for the visually impaired. She received her M.A. at UMASS in 1970 studying standard code for math in braille. Her essay, Instruction in the Nemeth Code, was published by the American Printing House for the Blind. Betsy’s tireless work included developing computer literacy courses which led to her participation as a panelist at several national and international conferences.

“We are honoring an amazing individual that embodies everything we focus on instilling in our students. She is a part of what makes Housatonic Community College a great institution. On behalf of the college community, I offer Betsy my warmest congratulations. In honoring Betsy Doane, the Foundation brings recognition to one of HCC’s most dedicated and outstanding professors,” said HCC President, Paul Broadie II. “Betsy’s commitment and contributions to HCC run deep. Over the years she has had a profound impact on hundreds, perhaps thousands, of HCC students. This honor is well-deserved.”

Betsy joined the HCC faculty in 1970 as mathematics instructor. In 1977, she was promoted to assistant professor and then to associate professor where she remained until her retirement in 2003. She currently serves as an independent consultant and adjunct professor, and continues to train visually impaired students, most recently with the practical application of the JAWS screen reader in Microsoft Office products to help individuals gain employment.

The Doane Endowed Scholarship, a fund established by Betsy in memory of her late husband, Paul Doane, is presented to a student continuing his or her studies in computer science, mathematics or engineering. Betsy’s philanthropy extends beyond HCCF and includes University of New Haven, The National Braille Press, and the American Radio Relay League among others.

Housatonic Community College’s 50th Anniversary culminates on April 19 with a Community Celebration that is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Festivities begin with an alumni parade and faculty and staff procession led by the Warren Harding High School Marching Band, followed by an afternoon of dancing, food, and live music.

For more information about the HCCF contact Fiona Hodgson at 203-332-5078 or [email protected]