Operation Hope holds 17th annual Evening of Hope

Operation Hope of Fairfield will host its 17th annual Evening of Hope on Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m., at Penfield Pavilion in Fairfield. The event will raise funds to end hunger and homelessness in the community. This year’s theme is “CincOH de Mayo.” The festivities will feature Mexican-inspired cuisine, Community Hero awards, silent and live auctions and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in festive attire.

“Evening of Hope is our most eagerly anticipated fundraiser of the year, offering our guests the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of men, women and families who are truly struggling,” said Operation Hope board member and Evening of Hope Chair Darrin Fodor. “We share a commitment with the many businesses and individuals who support Evening of Hope that no one in our community should be hungry, that everyone in our community should have supportive relationships, hope for the future and a place to call home.”

“Evening of Hope is a wonderful event,” said Carla Miklos, executive director, Operation Hope. “Not only is it an opportunity to honor some very special friends, it’s also a reminder there are still neighbors who need food, housing and clinical support services right here at home. Our Food Pantry, Community Kitchen and Affordable Housing programs, as well as our soon to be launched Homeless Response Center, provide solutions for those who find themselves newly experiencing homelessness, housing instability or food insecurity. Funds raised at this event help ensure that we are able to address their needs and help them get back on their feet.”

As is tradition, Operation Hope recognizes community members who have helped Operation Hope advance its mission with the following Community Hero Awards:

The Reverend Spollett/Rabbi Waldman Award — Honoree Rabbi James Prosnit, has been the Senior Rabbi of Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport since 1990. Rabbi Prosnit has made many contributions to Operation Hope include holding positions as board member, vice-chair, chairman of the board and has served as a valued advisor for many years. Additionally, he is recognized for being a committed community servant whose skills are an asset to all the organizations that benefit from his guidance and service.

The Stewart B. and Lucie C. McKinney Award — Honoree Evie Eckert Angel is a lifelong Fairfield resident and helped her husband, Jon, found Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm, in 2000. Evie has been a dedicated volunteer at Operation Hope for more than 20 years, in various roles, including making meals, serving on the board of directors as a member and also on the executive committee as board secretary. She has also managed the production of the Evening of Hope’s program journal, as well as her true labor of love, chairing our Hope for the Holidays gift giving initiative for many years.

The Jacky Durrell Award — Honoree Harry B. French is a lifelong resident of Fairfield and is chairman of Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers. While Harry’s passion is helping his customers select stunning jewelry and timepieces, giving back to the community has been equally been as important. Through Henry C. Reid, Harry has enjoyed supporting local charities and our community. We also acknowledge his long service through Fairfield Rotary, where he touches so many worthy causes and exemplifies the motto “Service above Self.”

For sponsorship/ad/auctions information, contact Director of Development Jennifer O’Neill at [email protected] or 203-292-5588, ext. 210 or purchase online at bit.ly/ohgala2018.