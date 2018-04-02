Stratfield Ave. gas station robbed

Fairfield Police are seeking a suspect after a robbery at the Mobil gas station at 1271 Stratfield Road shortly before 9 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Police released a photo of a suspect, described as a “a taller, stocky, white male wearing a full grey ski mask, grey pants, brown boots, a black hoodie carrying a knife in his right hand,” who reportedly entered the store through the front door at 8:51 p.m. Sunday. April 1. The man ordered the clerk behind the cash register to open the cash drawer, then after obtaining an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The suspect entered the passenger side of a light gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing an unknown Connecticut registration plate, police said. The truck appeared to have a dark, possibly black, ladder rack and tool style box in the bed of the truck. The Silverado appeared to be a mid 90’s model with the Chevy symbol in the middle of the tailgate.

Fairfield Police pursued a vehicle matching the description Sunday night, but did not catch it. The truck was last seen on Hawley Avenue headed toward Main Street in Bridgeport.

Anyone who finds the truck or has additional information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or Text ‘FPD’ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).