Fairfield County’s Community Foundation awards grants to nonprofits

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has announced the details of their current grantmaking cycle. Grants totaling $1,887,950 were awarded to 83 nonprofit organizations who align with the Community Foundation’s result areas and their mission to foster a vital and inclusive community where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

“It is a privilege and honor for Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to provide grants that help advance the work of these critical nonprofit organizations throughout the region. The 83 selected grantees are creating lasting change in Fairfield County and are working to close the opportunity gap,” said Juanita James, CEO & president, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation’s result areas drive where they focus their grantmaking, community leadership work, and fundraising efforts. The following is a breakdown of their recent grants by result areas:

Result area: All Fairfield County households are economically secure

Total grants awarded: $888,750

In their Economic Security result area, the Community Foundation funded organizations that are active members of Opening Doors Fairfield County, the region’s well-regarded homelessness prevention collective impact initiative. Grants to Inspirica ($20,000), New Reach ($25,000), Open Door Shelter ($25,000), Operation Hope of Fairfield, Inc. ($20,000), and Pacific House ($20,000) represent the Community Foundation’s ongoing commitment to Opening Doors Fairfield County. Additional grants were also provided to Southwestern CT Agency on Aging and Building One Community.

Result area: All Fairfield County youth thrive by age 25

Total grants awarded: $872,350

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Thrive by 25 initiative stresses the importance of providing paid internships for youth and young adults in the region. Several organizations advancing that goal by providing critical paid internships were selected for grants include: Inroads ($15,000); Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program in Stamford ($25,000) and Mill River Park Collaborative ($13,500). Additionally, a wide range of exemplary summer learning programs offered by local nonprofits were funded through this area of opportunity received grants. They include Carver Center ($25,000); Domus ($25,000); McGivney Community Center ($20,000); Family & Children’s Agency ($25,000) and Horizons at New Canaan Country School, Greens Farms Academy and Sacred Heart University (each receiving $25,000). Grants supporting this initiative were also provided to LifeBridge Community Services; Stepping Stones Museum for Children; Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut; Sterling House Community Center; The Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation and the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership.

Result area: All Fairfield County women and girls are economically secure, healthy and safe

Total grants awarded: $126,850

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls awarded five grants through its Renewable Grants Program to the following organizations: All Our Kin ($20,000), Mercy Learning Center ($20,000), Liberation Programs ($20,000), Domestic Violence Crisis Center ($20,000) and Women’s Business Development Council ($20,000). An additional $26,850 was granted through FWG’s Small Grants Program to thirteen organizations that actively promote leadership development and improve the education and employment prospects for women and girls. Grants were also provided to Western Connecticut Association for Human Rights and Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund.

As a valuable best practice, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence educates and informs nonprofits on Results Based Accountability as a framework for articulating and measuring the changes they are working toward.

A complete list of grantees and information about applying for a grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is available at fccfoundation.org.