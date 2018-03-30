Movie Menu: Apollo 13, Ben Hur, Easter Parade and more

On this holiday weekend, the movies bring the spirit of the season to life.

Check out what’s showing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, March 30

Forrest Gump (1994)

Life is still like a box of chocolates in Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning fairy tale about the kindest man in the world who shows up everywhere. Tom Hanks won his second acting Oscar.

6:15 p.m., VH1

Apollo 13 (1995)

Ron Howard’s tribute to American ingenuity and bravery was Oscar nominated as the year’s Best Picture. Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise and Bill Paxton make us believe in what people can accomplish.

8 p.m., History

Saturday, March 31

Gravity (2013)

Sandra Bullock snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her brave rendition of a lady lost in space who begins to question the choices she has made with her life.

9:30 a.m., FXX

The Color Purple (1985)

Steven Spielberg’s lush adaptation of the Alice Walker novel about sisterhood, betrayal and friendship was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Actress (Whoopi Goldberg).

12:25 p.m., BET

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Herbert Ross brings the magic of friendship between women to life in this joyful adaptation of Robert Harling’s stage hit. Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis shine.

5 p.m., CMT

The Ten Commandments (1956)

What would this holiday be without Charlton Heston parting the red sea? This epic from Cecil B. DeMille deserves to be seen on the big screen. But a television at home will surely suffice.

7 p.m., ABC

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

George Stevens’ epic tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ on a scale typical of the widescreen “roadshow” pictures of the 1960s. Max Von Sydow plays the title role.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, April 1

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Now that we see a new Star Wars film every year or so, look back at how it all started with a film as simple as a fable and a spirit as rich as any meaningful tale. Less can be more on screen.

11:28 a.m., TNT

Ben-Hur (1959)

William Wyler’s “intimate epic” – about the life and trials of a Jewish prince – won 11 Oscars including Best Picture, Director and Actor (Charlton Heston).

1 p.m., TCM

Easter Parade (1948)

This classic MGM musical may have little to do with Easter holiday but it does offer Judy Garland and Fred Astaire at the singing and dancing best.

8 p.m., TCM