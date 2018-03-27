Buthelezi graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Mbuso J. Buthelezi graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Buthelezi is the son of Mbongeni J. Buthelezi of Bridgeport, Conn., and Hlengiwe P. Zungu of New York City, N.Y., and stepson of Wendy Hlongwane of Bridgeport, Conn.

He is a 2017 graduate of Bassick High School, Bridgeport.