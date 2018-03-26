Murphy highlights Bridgeport manufacturer, Horberg Industries, Inc.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Monday that Horberg Industries, Inc. of Bridgeport is this week’s “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer.” William Horberg founded the company as a precision grinding business in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1935. Since then, Horberg Industries has expanded and refined its capabilities, and today, the company manufactures ultra-precision pins and shafts for use in the aerospace, defense, medical, high-tech, and other precision industries, worldwide.

Horberg Industries’ 15 dedicated employees create custom and standard precision straight headless dowels, taper pins, and shafts for customers in the private sector and the U.S. government. The Bridgeport manufacturer works with a wide range of ferrous, aluminum, and copper alloys as well as specialty metals critical for use by the aerospace and defense industries. Horberg Industries is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 accredited and is ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) registered. They are also Conflict Minerals, RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), and REACH (Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemical Substances) compliant.

“I’m grateful to Horberg Industries for their 83 years of service and manufacturing in Connecticut,” said Murphy. “They’ve continuously adapted their capabilities to meet the changing needs of the defense and aerospace sectors, and that’s something to celebrate. I look forward to working with the Horberg Industries team to collect their feedback and make manufacturing in Connecticut even stronger.”

Bob Leety, President of Horberg Industries, Inc., said, “Precision machining shops like Horberg produce over $768 million worth of high precision, critically engineered components right here in the state of Connecticut, supporting $248 million in payroll and 4,133 jobs. As a member of the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA), we share best practices, training, and technology know-how to assure that manufacturing remains competitive and sustainable in the face of regulatory challenges and trade uncertainty. As a high-tech manufacturer, Horberg Industries supports Senator Murphy’s efforts to make Connecticut a more manufacturing-friendly state.”

The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role throughout Connecticut communities, creating new jobs and accelerating our state’s economic recovery. Today, Connecticut’s 4,600 manufacturers account for 10% of the state’s jobs and 87% of the state’s total exports. In order to protect and grow manufacturing jobs in Connecticut, Murphy has introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to strengthen existing standards and prioritize the purchase of American-made goods, the BuyAmerican.gov Act and the American Jobs Matter Act.