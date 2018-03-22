Shehan Center member picked as finalist in CT Invention Convention

Phillip Martins, 11, a member of the Cardinal Shehan Center’s Connecticut Invention Convention Club, invented a construction safety suit that was selected to move onto the Connecticut Invention Convention annual State Finals.

According to Susan Mostowy, operations director, Connecticut Invention Convention, at the start of each year’s program approximately 17,000 students throughout the state participate and after the local and four regional Invention Conventions only 774 projects will be chosen to move on to the state finals in April. “We are so proud of all our kids but especially when one shines a little brighter,” said Cardinal Shehan Center Executive Director, Terry O’Connor. “Under the guidance of our Invention Convention Club Supervisor, Kate Preston, Phillip worked hard on designing and producing his construction safety suit.”

Phillip is a sixth grader with big dreams. He is striving to become a Civil Engineer when he grows up and wants to own 11 construction companies. Phillip says he invented the construction safety suit to solve the age-old question construction workers have to answer: How do I wear layers of clothes in the bad weather and still wear safety equipment? Phillip’s solution is a weather-proof suit with all the necessary safety equipment attached that can be worn over layers.

The Connecticut Invention Convention has been continuously operating for 35 years but the 2017-2018 program is the first the Cardinal Shehan Center has ever competed in. Ron Katz, executive director, CT Invention Convention, shared, “Push for Entrepreneurship, an annual fundraiser organized by Michael Carter that supports student education and involvement in invention and entrepreneurship, raised money to support the Connecticut Invention Convention program for students in Bridgeport and Norwalk schools as well as the Cardinal Shehan Center in Bridgeport.” There were 12 children in the Shehan Center’s Invention Convention Club and three projects were sent to the CIC Western Regional Invention Convention. “It’s exciting for the Shehan Center to have a member’s project chosen in the first year we ever participated,” said Mr. O’Connor. “We are planning to expand the Club next fall and are looking forward to seeing what other things our kids can invent.”