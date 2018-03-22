Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association sponsors trips

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association sponsors the following trips by T&A Travel. To book a trip, contact T&A Tours at 1-800-967-1993 or 203-483-6330. Issue payment to T&A Tours, 72 Northford Road, Branford, CT 06405. For more information, visit gbrta.org or tatoursonline.com, or call the above toll free number.

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. four-day tour departs Friday, April 6. Features first class accommodations for three nights with full breakfasts provided, fully guided tours of historic landmarks, a night-time illumination tour of the monuments, a narrated tram tour of Arlington National Cemetery and time at Baltimore Harborplace Inner Harbor. Cost is $559 per person/twin ($549 pp/triple, $729 pp/single), includes transportation, professional escort and baggage handling.

Grand Central Station

Grand Central Station trip Saturday, April 28 includes lunch on your own at one of the 35 eating establishments in Grand Central Station, a guided tour of the Lincoln Building, the Chrysler Building and the New York Daily Times Building, followed by a bus ride to the United Nations Building. Transportation and guide are included for $92 per person.

Cape May

Cape May trip includes three nights at the oceanfront Grand Hotel on the Cape May Boardwalk. Accommodations include six meals with dinner at the Washington Inn and lunch at Smithville Inn, guided tour of the Victorian Emeln Physick Estate, a trolley tour, a visit to Atlantic City, and time at historic Smithville Village and Cape May Point with the restored lighthouse. The tour, which departs on Sunday, May 20, for $579 per person/double ($569 pp/triple, $709 pp/single), includes transportation, professional director and baggage handling.

Culinary Institute in Hyde Park

Tour the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, New York featuring lunch at the Catherine de Medici Restaurant. June 8 trip includes a guided tour of FDR‘s home. Transportation, lunch and guide are included for $142 per person.

NYC Botanical Garden

Georgia O’Keeffe: Visions of Hawaii trip features artistic impressions of the Hawaiian Islands in 1939. View more than 15 O’Keeffe paintings and a flower show evoking the gardens and landscapes that inspired the artist.

The bus tour on Saturday, June 9, for $96 per person includes transportation, admissions, tram service through gardens and the Enid Haupt Conservatory, and free time for lunch at the eateries on Arthur Avenue.

Taste of Providence

Taste of Providence trip features a progressive lunch at four Providence restaurants. The bus trip on July 28 for $142 per person includes transportation, lunch and a Venetian gondola ride on the Providence River.