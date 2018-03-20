Snow emergency in Bridgeport

A snow emergency will go into effect in Bridgeport at midnight, with a storm expected to dump as much as 11 to 15 inches inches of snow on the region Wednesday, March 21.

During snow emergencies, all city residents are ordered to heed alternate side of the street parking rules. On even days, residents should park their cars on the even numbered side of the street. (On March 21, residents should park on the even numbered side of the street.)

Parking is not permitted on any designated snow emergency streets. The parking ban ensures that plows and public safety crews can clear the streets.

A complete list of snow emergency streets is here.

A complete list of available alternate parking is here.

Regularly scheduled sanitation and recycling pickup for Wednesday, March 21, will take place at midnight. Residents can expect collection to resume Friday with a one-day delay, according to a tweet from the city.

Click here for full information on Bridgeport’s snow emergency.

Metro-North will operate with reduced service and, if conditions worsen, service suspensions are possible. The railroad ias asking commuters to travel only if necessary. Updates will be posted at http://www.mta.info/mnr