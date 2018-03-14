On Stage: Opening, this weekend and continuing

OPENING

Play With Your Food, March 15, Greenwich Arts Council. Bethany Caputo and Jonas Cohen in Jack, playwright Melissa Ross’s bittersweet tale of couple trying to say goodbye. Also, Being Olga Prozorov by Jennifer Rau, about an actress who doesn’t get part she “deserves” in Chekhov’s The Three Sisters. Catered lunch at noon followed by plays at 12:30 and talkback with professional cast of actors and director. Tickets $47. Info: jibproductions.org or 203-293-8729.

THIS WEEKEND

CARRIE the Musical, March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Theatre Performing Arts Center, 66 Bayview Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$15. Info: crystaltheatre.org.

An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives, March 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville, and Carole Radziwill will take the stage for an intimate chat and audience Q&A. Tickets $75 – $175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Acrobats of China, March 18, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. This fast-paced show combines Chinese dancing, tumbling, juggling, balancing and more thrilling stunts that audience members of all ages will enjoy. Tickets $25 – $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, March 18, 2 p.m, with pre-show meet & greet at 1 p.m.,UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Rd., Storrs. T-Rex, Triceratops, Leaellynasaura, Meganeuras and other prehistoric creatures. Tickets $22 kids, $24 adults, $30 pre-show at jorgensen.uconn.edu, or 860-486-4226.

The Whipping Man, playreading of award-winning drama, by Matthew Lopez, March 19, 7 p.m. Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, A tale of loyalty, deceit, and deliverance. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org or 203-227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.

CONTINUING

The 39 Steps, through March 18, Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 4 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from novel by John Buchan from movie by Alfred Hitchcock. Tickets $35-$55 at musictheatreofct.com or 203-454-3883.

White Guy on the Bus, through March 18, Square One Theatre Company, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. The play unravels a complex web of moral ambiguity, revenge, and racial bias taking the characters and the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride. Tickets $20. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

An Evening of One Acts 2018, March 16-17, 23-24, 30-31, 8 p.m.; March 18 and 25,, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln. Eight original, unpublished short plays and four one-minute vignettes, “which celebrate life and relationships through an assortment of perspectives.” Cabaret seating, bring food & beverage, doors open at 7. Tickets $35 adults, $28 students, seniors and veterans, at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Mulberry Street, through March 25, Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theatre, The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave. Stamford. Written by Kweskin Theatre founding artistic director Albert Piam, this family tradition, Italian-style comedy centers in New York’s “Little Italy” in 1937. Thurs., Fri., Sat., 8 p.m. and Sun., 2. Tickets $35 adults, $25 seniors and $17.5 for students and children. Info: 203-461-6358, x36 or curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Start Making Sense, March 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Together they bring much of the Talking Heads unique live show to the stage, with front man Jon Braun as a spot-on David Byrne, giving you a “once in a lifetime” experience. Tickets $25 – $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

*Goodnight Goodnight Construction Site: The Musical, April 5, Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Bedtime is approaching, and this team of construction vehicles needs to get their rest. But Crane Truck is getting cranky, Cement Mixer takes too long with bathtime, and Dump Truck just isn’t sleepy! Excavator and Bulldozer find that preparing for bed is a job in itself! Will they ever get some shut-eye before tomorrow’s day of work? For ages three and up. Tickets $15-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Legend of the Banana Kid, April 8, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure. With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits. Performed by the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Huck & Tom and the Mighty Mississippi, April 21, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Meet Jim, Becky Thatcher, Aunt Polly and all the residents and rapscallions of Hannibal, Missouri as they explore the majestic river that defined their lives, tested their souls, and carried their spirit into the heart of America. Tickets $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Illusionists: Live from Broadway, May 3, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Tickets $62-$103. Info: palacestamford.org.