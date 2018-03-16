Movie Menu: Apollo 13, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Princess and the Frog and more

With the hope of spring, with warmer temperatures, just around the corner, the movies showing on television this weekend can help soften the winter chill.

Here’s what’s showing on cable and broadcast stations.

Friday, March 16

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Elizabeth Taylor fires up the screen in this soaring adaptation of the Tennessee Williams drama about smoldering emotions in the South.

6 p.m., TCM

Suddenly, Last Summer (1959)

Elizabeth Taylor learns how not to spend her summer vacation in this heated family drama based on a play by Tennessee Williams. Katherine Hepburn costars.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, March 17

Star! (1968)

Julie Andrews lights the screen with her exuberant portrayal of famed musical comedy legend Gertrude Lawrence in this musical directed by Robert Wise of Sound of Music fame.

12:05 p.m., FXM

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks can take the chill out of any day with his earnest portrayal of a kind man who finds himself in the middle of history. With his box of chocolates.

1 p.m., Spike

Finian’s Rainbow (1968)

Fred Astaire warms up this offbeat movie adaptation of the 1940s Broadway musical about a pot of gold, a leprechaun, and a kind senior citizen.

5:15 p.m., TCM

Apollo 13 (1995)

Temperatures soar as soon as Tom Hanks says, “Houston, we have a problem,” in this classic thriller about a trip to the Moon from director Ron Howard.

8 p.m., History

Sunday, March 18

The Sand Pebbles (1966)

One year after winning an Oscar for directing The Sound of Music, Robert Wise brought this smoldering war drama to the screen and landed an Academy nomination for Best Picture.

12 noon, FXM

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The sultry South comes to life in this delightful animated musical that celebrates the magic of New Orleans in pure Disney style.

2:30 p.m., Freeform

The Philadelphia Story (1940)

Katherine Hepburn heats up plans for her second wedding in this George Cukor adaptation of the Broadway comedy. James Stewart won an Oscar.

4 p.m., TCM

The Long, Long Trailer (1954)

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz spend their summer vacation in, you guessed it, a house trailer in a Vincente Minnelli comedy filled with fun adventures.

6 p.m., TCM