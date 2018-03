A Snow Emergency has been declared in Bridgeport.

During Snow Emergencies, alternate side of the street parking rules are in effect. On even days, residents should park their cars on the even numbered side of the street. On March 13, residents should park on the odd numbered side of the street.

Parking is not permitted on any designated snow emergency streets. The parking ban ensures that plows and public safety crews can clear the streets.

A complete list of snow emergency streets is here.

A complete list of available alternate parking is here.