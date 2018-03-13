Bridgeport News

Bridgeport schools closed Tuesday

By Bridgeport News on March 13, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Schools ·

Bridgeport schools are closed Tuesday, March 13, as another winter storm hits the area.

The University of Bridgeport, including the Waterbury and Stamford campuses and all clinics, are closed.

Bridgeport News

