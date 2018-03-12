Sacred Heart University hosts regional History Day contest

On Saturday, March 17 hundreds of middle and high school student historians representing Fairfield County’s towns & cities will take part in Connecticut History Day’s (CHD) annual Fairfield Regional Contest at Sacred Heart University. The students will be competing for a chance to participate in the CHD State Contest, which is scheduled to take place on April 28, at Central Connecticut State University. The students’ work, which will include exhibitions, performances, documentaries and websites, will be on display throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Towns represented in the contest include Bridgeport, Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Greenwich, Middlebury, Milford, New Haven, Southbury, Southport, Stamford, Trumbull, West Haven, Weston, Westport, Wilton and Woodbridge.

Connecticut History Day is an education program led by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network (CPAN) at Connecticut’s Old State House. CHD offers a year-long academic experience where thousands of Connecticut students in grades 6-12 conduct historical research on a topic of their choice. Students first enter these projects at the regional level, with top students first advancing to the CHD State Contest and then the National History Day (NHD) Contest in Maryland.

Presentations to judges will begin at 9:30 a.m. Student winners will be honored at an Awards Ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more information about the day’s events visit historydayct.org/fairfield. Support for the CHD Fairfield Regional Contest comes from Sacred Heart University. Funding is provided by Honor Bound, the Retired Teachers of Fairfield and an anonymous donation made in the memory of Barbara O’Brien.

Connecticut History Day is an affiliate program of National History Day (NHD). The Connecticut Public Affairs Network (CPAN) leads the program with support from the Connecticut League of History Organizations, Connecticut Explored Magazine and ConnecticutHistory.org.