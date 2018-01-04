Bridgeport News

Friday another snow day in Bridgeport

Bridgeport schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, as the region digs out from under heavy snow that closed schools Thursday, Jan. 4.

High winds and frigid temperatures were expected to follow the storm.

