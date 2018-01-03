Bridgeport schools closed Thursday, Jan. 4

Bridgeport schools are closed Thursday, Jan. 4, as Southwestern Connecticut braces for a winter storm, followed by extreme cold.

The University of Bridgeport is closed, including the Waterbury and Stamford campuses, although essential personnel should report and the library will be open for students from noon to 6 Thursday, according to bridgeport.edu.

More than six inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph could cause power outages in southwestern Connecticut creating a dangerous situation as very cold temperatures continue. The snow will be followed by extremely cold temperatures.

Jacob Meisel of SWCTweather.com appeared on the HAN Network’s Coffee Break Wednesday morning to discuss the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a statement that applies to Southwestern Connecticut, New York City and Nassau County, Long Island: Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, with higher amounts in excess of 6 inches possible.

Winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Tree limbs and power lines may be downed, causing power outages. This presents a dangerous situation with the very cold temperatures that are expected to continue through this coming weekend.There is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that would impact travel.

Details for southwest Fairfield County:

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow before noon. Steady temperature around 23. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Thursday Night A 40% chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 11. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Sunday Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 20.