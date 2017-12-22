Joseph Andrew Rescsanski turns 100

Joseph Andrew Rescsanski was born on December 21, 1917 in Desire, PA. He is one of nine children of Anna and John Rescsanski, both immigrants of Hungary. Joseph grew up in Bridgeport, moved to NYC during high school and then moved back to Bridgeport, where his family lived and worked.

Rescsanski served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army during WWII and also served in the reserves during the Korean War. He received his Engineering degree from the University of Bridgeport on the GI bill and worked for the Dictaphone Corporation in Bridgeport for 32 years. He also worked for 25 years at the Investors Mortgage Company, also of Bridgeport, as a commercial realtor and property manager. He has served as a past President of the CT Board of Realtors.

Joseph got married in 1951 and moved to Trumbull where he still resides. Together with his wife Irene (Nagy), they raised six children and have 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Joseph has been very active at St. Theresa’s church in Trumbull since its inception. For many years he was an usher, as well as a Tenor and oldest member of the St. Theresa’s Adult Choir. He has been involved in scouting, serving as Scout Master of Troop 68 in Trumbull.