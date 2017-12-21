Watch: Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 21

The holidays are fast approaching, and Yankee Fisherman wants to help with ideas for the anglers in your life Thursday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. at han.network.

Michael LaScala of The Dock Shop will talk about the latest in reels, foul weather gear and safety equipment, and the store’s selection will make it easy for anglers to take care of their significant others in one stop.

Or maybe a trip to a fishing club is the perfect stocking stuffer. We’ll talk to Dean Keister, membership chairman of The Limestone Trout Club in Canaan, Conn., a private reserve offering the chance to reel in massive trout.

Watch the show below:

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.