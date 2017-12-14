Bridgeport News

Bridgeport schools on 2-hour delay Thursday

By HAN Network on December 14, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Bridgeport schools are opening on a 2-hour delay Thursday, Dec. 14, due to snow.

Bullard Havens Tech is opening on a 2-hour delay.

Notre Dame High School in Fairfield is opening on a 2-hour delay.

