John Patrick Flanagan Foundation awards grants to local organizations

The John Patrick Flanagan Foundation (JPFF), a charitable foundation established to help vulnerable children and families of Connecticut, has awarded $43,000 in grants for 2017 to local organizations. The grants were awarded to nine Fairfield or Bridgeport-based charities including the Connecticut Audubon Society, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse, Circle of Care, Hall Neighborhood House, Mikey’s Way, LifeBridge Community Services and the High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield, among others.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to support these amazing organizations that are doing so much to help children in need in our community” said Amanda Flanagan, chairperson of the John Patrick Flanagan Foundation. “As we reach more than $230,000 in total grants since our inception in 2008, we look forward to continuing to celebrate John Flanagan’s memory through these activities in the years ahead.”

The grant allocations are as follows:

CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield ($11,000) – to fund the cost for the “JPFF Trailblazers Program,” which enters its eighth year of existence, providing Bridgeport public school students with transportation to the Nature Center for field trips. Since its inception almost 5,000 students have participated in the Trailblazers program.

Circle of Care ($5,000) – to support their Lifeline Emergency Fund, a financial assistance program aimed at alleviating some of the financial difficulties many families experience when their children are undergoing treatment for cancer, enabling them to have continued access to high quality care, while relieving the devastating financial impact of treatment.

Hall Neighborhood House ($5,000) – to support after school programs for kids on the East Side of Bridgeport that emphasize positive character development through social and emotional learning.

LifeBridge Community Services ($5,000) – to support its Community Closet program, that distributes basic needs items to over 2,500 families impacted by poverty, and its School Supplies Project, that specifically focuses on children’s preparedness for school through the provision of basic items that students need (i.e. writing utensils, paper, books, etc.) to participate in classroom and homework activities.

Mikey’s Way foundation ($5,000) – to support the charity’s mission (named in memory of 16 year-old Mikey Friedman, who also passed away in 2008) to provide interactive, handheld electronics to sick children in the hospital as a way to escape the fear, boredom and isolation of their hospital beds.

United in Hope Scholarship Fund ($5,000) – to provide college tuition assistance to high school graduates who have lost a parent to cancer. This grant is jointly supported by the Chad A. Jacobs Memorial Foundation.

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport ($5,000) – to support a new fitness and nutrition program, FitFutures, an after-school program that serves 150 members annually educating them on healthy eating habits, improved physical activity and the positive effects of healthy eating and exercise.

The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport’s Janus Center ($5,000) – To fund the Janus Center’s Summer Enrichment Program which provides at-risk teens with a five-week summer program that exposes youth to various career choices, and engages them with educational and skill-building topics.

High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield ($1,000) – to fund the John Flanagan Memorial annual scholarship awarded to a college-bound, high-achieving student with an economic need at Fairfield Warde High School.

Since 2008, the John Patrick Flanagan Foundation has raised more than $600,000 and granted out more than $230,000 to programs that provide resources and opportunities to disadvantaged children and families. It has made nature science field trips possible for nearly 5,000 Bridgeport public school students to date, funded teen programming and college preparation resources for inner city teens, helped economically-disadvantaged immigrant women and children learn English and life skills, supported children affected by HIV/AIDS, sponsored volunteer attorneys who work to place children in safe permanent homes and secure for them appropriate mental health and education services, provided scholarships for children in the community who have a financial need and children who have lost a parent to cancer, and many other important causes.

To learn more about the John Patrick Flanagan Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.jpff.org or click the John Patrick Flanagan Foundation.