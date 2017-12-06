Bridgeport man sentenced for distributing heroin that led to Monroe woman’s overdose

Daquone Johnson, 25, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 13 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin involved in an overdose death of a Monroe woman last year.

Johnson, who is released on a $125,000 bond, was ordered to report to prison on Feb. 8, 2018. Johnson is also ordered to perform 25 hours of community service while on supervised release.

This matter stems from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 9, 2016, a 30-year-old female was found unresponsive at a residence in Monroe. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene and administered multiple doses of Narcan to the victim. The victim, who did not respond to the Narcan, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

While administering aid to the victim, hospital staff located unopened heroin folds on the victim’s person. The substance within the folds later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, and the state Office of the Medical Examiner has determined the victim’s cause of death to be acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

The investigation, which included witness interviews and analysis of calls and text messages to and from the victim’s phone, revealed that the victim ordered heroin from Johnson on the day of her death.

Johnson was arrested on June 13, 2016, after law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from him. On March 30, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad, and the Monroe, Milford and Bridgeport police departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.