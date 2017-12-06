Yale’s Whiffenpoofs to sing in Easton

The Whiffenpoofs, America’s oldest collegiate a cappella singing group, will present a holiday concert in Easton on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

Every year, 14 Yale University seniors are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs. Founded in 1909, the “Whiffs” began as a senior quartet that met for weekly concerts at Mory’s Temple Bar, the famous Yale tavern.

The group has become one of Yale’s most celebrated traditions, with more than a century of musical performances.

The concert is sponsored by the Connecticut Yankee Boy Scouts of America and is the council’s final scouting event for 2017.

Holiday foods and treats will be served, making it an opportunity to mingle and meet neighbors and friends. The evening will conclude with a silent auction, offering unique gifts and specialties.

Tickets may be purchased electronically at ctyankee.org/holidayconcert.

The concert will take place at Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Road, immediately off exit 46 of the Merritt Parkway.