Bankwell supports field trips program at Fairfield Museum

The Fairfield Museum & History Center welcomed representatives from its community partner Bankwell to the Museum this week to join in an educational field trip. Bankwell is supporting the Museum’s field trips program and officials from the financial institution were able to meet third grade students on a field trip from Bridgeport’s Bryant School.

Robert Palermo, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending at Bankwell, and Daniel Mateo, Assistant Branch Manager at Bankwell’s Fairfield branch, joined the students as they toured the Museum Commons campus and “attended class” at the historic Old Academy.

“Over the last several years, the Fairfield Museum’s school field trips program has grown substantially because of the commitment of partners like Bankwell,” said Fairfield Museum Executive Director Mike Jehle. “We now welcome more than 6,500 students each year, and through Bankwell’s support 20 percent of those students represent schools in Bridgeport and Norwalk, and visit free-of-charge.”

The Museum’s robust exhibitions, walking tours, workshops, and outreach programs provide students and teachers with hands-on activities that complement curriculum standards with interactive and memorable experiences. With the goal to make local connections with national and global themes, history becomes personal and engaging for students. This is especially important for children hailing from underserved communities in the region.

“Bankwell has been such a great partner of the organization for more than 10 years,” said Shana Wiswell, the Museum’s Director of Development. “We are delighted to have their support of this impactful education program the enables the Museum to serve students who can benefit most.”

For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.