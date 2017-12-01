Movie Menu: Grease, Jurassic Park, The Devil Wears Prada, Twister and more

What’s on your family’s movie menu this weekend?

Each week, the Reel Dad looks at what is easily available on broadcast television and cable to help you choose what you and your family watch. Take a look!

Friday, Dec. 1

Period of Adjustment (1962)

Jane Fonda delights in one of her early film comedies as a young bride trying to adjust to the realities of marriage. Based on a little known play by Tennessee Williams.

8 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978)

Stockard Channing steals this movie version of the Broadway musical from stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Why hasn’t the wondrous Channing done more musicals?

10:30 p.m. Friday, 12:10 p.m. Saturday, VH1

Saturday, Dec. 2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg lets his imagination and dinosaurs, roam the countryside in this whimsical, yet frightening, adventure about a misconceived amusement park.

Noon, Spike

The Stratton Story (1949)

James Stewart scores on screen as a professional baseball player who loses his leg but refuses to stop fighting. Once again, June Allyson plays Stewart’s wife on screen.

10 a.m. TCM

Susan Slept Here (1955)

Debbie Reynolds delights in this human comedy as a young woman with questionable ideals who looks to a Hollywood screenwriter for inspiration and direction. Dick Powell costars.

Noon, TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep becomes the boss everyone fears in this delightful comedy about the ways people in business can exercise their fears. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt offer rich support.

5 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; E!

The Children’s Hour (1961)

Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine are touching and authentic as the closest of friends whose relationship is questioned by parents of students in an exclusive school.

6 p.m. TCM

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan delight as opposites who clearly attract in this classic tale of pen pals who take their time to discover how they feel about each other.

Noon, TCM

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton rekindle their rustic romance while chasing tornadoes in this adventure film from director Jan de Bont. Philip Seymour Hoffman and Lois Smith costar.

2 p.m. CMT

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Judy Garland and Van Johnson bring their musical talents to this tune-filled adaptation of The Shop Around the Corner. The story later became the Broadway musical She Loves Me.

2 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks won his second Oscar in a row for helping us see that life can be like a box of chocolates. Sally Field costars in this fantasy that was named the year’s Best Picture.

4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. CMT