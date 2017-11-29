Bridgeport News

Trumbull Agriscience & Biotechnology Center to hold holiday boutique and plant sale

By Julie Miller on November 29, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Argiscience Center.

Trumbull’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center

Trumbull Agriscience & Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, will hold their holiday boutique and plant sale, on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for holiday shopping needs.

There will be up to 20 artisans, hand crafters and vendors to help you cross those names off your holiday shopping list. The agriscience student entrepreneurs will be there selling a variety of items from handmade soaps and handmade wooden bowls to dog walking services. Wreaths, Cyclamen, Poinsettias and Christmas Cactus will be available for purchase on site. Special order arrangements will also be available.

