Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces winter calendar

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport announces their calendar through February. The calendar is subject to change without notice. For the most up to date information, visit BeardsleyZoo.org or Facebook.

The Zoo is open daily, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult admission (ages 12 & older) is $15; children (ages 3-11) is $12, senior admission (62 and older) is $11, and children under age are free. Zoo members also are admitted free. Parking at the zoo is free of charge. Fall and winter pricing offers a $3 discount off regular admission rates. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Offer not valid on holidays or special event days.

The Zoo is available on Saturdays and Sundays year round, with availability in the Carousel building or in the historic Victorian Greenhouse. To learn more, call 203-332-4243 or email [email protected] for more information.

Ongoing in November

Harvest Hay Rides: Ongoing every weekend in November as well as school holidays from 1-3 p.m. Rides begin at the W.O.L.F. Cabin and are $2 each.

December

Dec. 7: Teen Volunteering Open House, 6:30-8 p.m. Join us to learn about seasonal as well as year-long programs that will inspire and motivate teens looking for hands-on Zoo experience. Programs include our Explorers Post, Conservation Discovery Corps, and 4-H Club. Hear from program leaders and participants. The Open House will be held in our Hanson Building, just outside the Zoo entrance gates.

Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, and 23: Breakfast with Frosty and Friends, 9-10 a.m. Get in the holiday spirit and join Frosty, Santa, and all their friends for breakfast at the Zoo! Guests will enjoy breakfast in our Carousel building followed by an appearance from Frosty and a couple of his pals. Pictures with Santa will be available every morning. Two of Santa’s reindeer will be here as well. Reservations and advance payment required. Purchase tickets online at beardsleyzoo.org . Event is $15 per person for members, and $20 per person for nonmembers. Price includes Zoo admission, photo opps, and breakfast. Presented by MGM Family Dental.

Dec. 12 and 13: Zoo Tots, 10:30-11:15 a.m. This program for children 22 months to 4 years accompanied by one adult includes a short activity, live animals, and a simple craft. This month’s theme is Getting Ready for Winter. Cost is $10 for one member and child, $15 for one non-member and child. To register, email [email protected] , or call 203-394-6563. Space is limited and program fills up quickly. Register early to secure a spot.

Dec. 24/Christmas Eve: Zoo closes early. Please note that in advance of the holiday the last ticket will be sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Dec. 25/Christmas: Zoo closed

Dec. 31/New Year’s Eve: Zoo closes early. Please note that in advance of the holiday, the last ticket will be sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Zoo gift ideas

Membership to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo can be enjoyed year round. Your loved one gets free admission to the Zoo and free or discounted admission to more than 150 zoos and aquariums nationwide. Visit beardsleyzoo.com/ membership-support/ to buy or renew membership online.

Zoo Bricks and Benches are a more permanent way to recognize your loved one. Bricks will be displayed at the Zoo’s Front Gate for all to see. Contact Amanda Bolanos at 203-394-6574 for more information, or email [email protected]

Gift Shop — Visit the Zoo gift shop for everything from children’s games and handmade jewelry to clothing and animal-themed Christmas ornaments.

Give a Zoo Birthday Party — Party like an animal and make your loved one’s wish come true by gifting a party at the Zoo. The Zoo is available on Saturdays and Sundays year round for birthday parties. Make a lasting impression with a Zoo animal guest, a critter craft, and a ride on our colorful carousel. To learn more, call 203-332-4243 or email Lindsay Durkee at [email protected] for more information.

Gift Certificates — Gift certificates are available for use all year round.

Zoo winter clothing/toy collection

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo collects items at the front gate to help those in need this holiday season, and throughout the winter. Bring the following items: Gently used or new coats, and new hats, scarves, gloves, and socks, as well as food for people and pets. New, unwrapped toys accepted through Dec. 21.

January

Jan. 1: The Zoo is closed in observance of New Year’s Day

Jan. 15: Conservation Discovery Corps application deadline. The Conservation Discovery Corps introduces high school teens to the dynamic fieldwork that includes hands-on experience being a wildlife steward, field conservationist, and educator. The complete Conservation Discovery Corps Application Packet (application form, two reference letters, and letter of student’s interest) must be received by Jan. 15, 2018, or postmarked by Jan. 14, 2018 to be considered.

February

Feb. 1: Summer Internship application deadline. Applications are available for college level students and recent graduates in Animal Care, Education, Conservation and Horticulture. Applicants must be able to stand for extended periods of time, sit, kneel, bend, walk, twist, reach above head, stoop, crawl, pull, climb stairs/ladders, run, lift 50 pounds and work outdoors in adverse weather conditions. Call 203-330-6046 or email [email protected] for more information. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1 to be considered.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day. Anyone wearing red today gets 15% off admission. Cannot be combined with any other offer.

Feb. 17: Asian New Year Celebration, noon-3 p.m. Celebrate the Year of the Dog with special stories, crafts, a children’s parade, and many more activities. Snow date is Feb. 24.

Ongoing

Visit the Tropical Winter Greenhouse and see several species flowering, feed the Koi fish in their pond. Free with Zoo admission.