Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival to benefit Bridgeport Rescue Mission

The annual Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival returns to the historic Burr Homestead this week, with proceeds to benefit Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

The festival will run from Thursday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 3 at Burr Homestead, located at 739 Old Post Road in Fairfield. On Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can shop for their holiday decorations. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

“We hope you can support the Mission during the Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival by purchasing holiday decorations, or attending a special event,” said Executive Director Terry Wilcox.

Special events

Thursday Nov. 30: Holiday Preview Gala, 6:30-10 p.m., $150 per person.

Friday Dec 1: Holiday Hip Hop family night, 5-7 p.m., $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for children under the age of 2.

Saturday Dec 2: Nutcracker Sweet Tea, 2-4 p.m., $30 per person. Entry is free for children the age of 2.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org.