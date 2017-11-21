Fairfield County Children’s Choir chamber singers perform holiday concert

Music for Youth Free Young Persons’ Concert series presents the third annual holiday program featuring the Chamber singers of the Fairfield County Children’s Choir on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield.

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir (FCCC) is a community-based choral program made up of 300 children in grades 4-12 from communities in and around Fairfield County. The chamber singers have performed in venues in England, Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic, Canada; in New Orleans, San Francisco, and in New York at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden and West Point, among others. The group has shared the stage with such artists as Renee Fleming, Charles Strouse, Stephen Schwartz, Augusta Read Thomas, Sam Waterston, Christopher Plummer, Tom Chapin and Ivan Rutherford. The concert will feature a selection of music from the classical, holiday and gospel repertoire.

Music for Youth’s mission is to foster the love and knowledge of live music in young people. The concert in December is free for adults attending with children but the audience is encouraged to bring cash or food donations for Operation Hope. Adults attending without children are asked to make a goodwill donation that also will be donated to Operation Hope.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register email [email protected]. For more information about future concerts, visit musicforyouth.net or email [email protected].