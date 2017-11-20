Piske sentenced to prison for role in heroin overdose death

A former Norwalk man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the heroin overdose death of a Bridgeport woman last year.

Richard Piske, 34, now of Manchester, was also sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of heroin.

Early in the morning of June 29, 2016, Bridgeport Police and emergency medical personnel responded to Bridgeport residence on a report of an apparent overdose. Responders found a 25-year-old woman dead on the floor of a bedroom.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from acute heroin, cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

The investigation, which included analysis of cell phones owned by Piske and the victim’s boyfriend, revealed that on June 28, 2016, the boyfriend purchased a quantity of heroin from Piske, who was residing in Norwalk at the time. Later that day, the victim and her boyfriend ingested some of that heroin.

Piske was arrested Sept. 29 and pleaded guilty Aug. 24.

Free on a $25,000 bond, Piske was ordered to report to prison on Jan. 3, 2018.