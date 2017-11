On Sunday, Dec. 10, at the 10 a.m. service, the adult choir of Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield will present the Christmas Cantata, Sing Joy to All the World by Lloyd Larson. They will be accompanied by an 8-piece orchestra.

All are welcome. There is no charge.

For more information, call 203-374-6528.