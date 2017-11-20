Salvation Army seeks donations

The Salvation Army in Connecticut seeks donations of food and hygiene items to help those in need during the holidays, and throughout the year.

According to Feeding America, more than 41 million people face the threat of hunger daily in the United States. To help mitigate that threat, The Salvation Army serves more than 55 million meals to anyone in need through its many soup kitchens, sit-down meal programs, food pantries, mobile meals and community gardens.

These nutritional meals assist homeless people of all ages, as well as individuals and families who may be down on their luck and in need of some extra assistance. Food programs and services vary with local needs. For information on specific programs and locations, contact your local Salvation Army. Needed items are listed below.

Bridgeport, 30 Elm Street, Bridgeport, 203-334-0995. Areas served are Bridgeport, Monroe, Stevenson, Stratford and Trumbull. Items needed are turkeys, toys for ages newborn to 12, hygiene items including soap, shampoo, deodorant and razors.

Greater Valley, 26 Lester Street, Ansonia, 203-736-0707. Areas served are Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton. Items needed are non-perishable food items including canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned juice, stuffing, cooking oil, salt, sugar, candy.

For more information, visit ctri.salvationarmy.org.