World record striper angler speaks Nov. 21

Greg Myerson, who caught the world record striped bass off Connecticut, will explain how to have the big fish find you when he speaks to the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.

The meeting, open to the public and anglers of all styles, will be held at Port 5, 69 Brewster Street, in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. Pizza will be available, and beverages may be purchased from Port 5.

Born in New York but raised in Wallingford, Myerson currently holds four world records for stripers, including the striper caught off Westbrook weighing 81 pounds, 15 ounces, the all-tackle length world record at 113 centimeters, and the catch-and-release world record that he caught with his partner Captain Frank Crescitelli. All his fishing gear utilizes his patent-pending sound technology, and he continues to invent fishing tackle that catches monster stripers, bluefish, blackfish, sharks, and a host of other species.

Myerson’s fishing strategies, tips, and tournaments can be found at www.worldrecordstripercompany.com/blog.

Trout Unlimited’s mission is to conserve, protect and restore North America’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds.

Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited (#217) is based in Fairfield and comprises the towns of Fairfield, Westport, Weston, Easton, Redding, Trumbull, Monroe, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, and Shelton.

Its mission is to conserve, protect and restore coldwater fisheries and their watersheds, particularly in local rivers such as the Saugatuck, Mill, Aspetuck, Pequonnock, and Farmill.