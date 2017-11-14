Sen. Moore: Renters’ one step closer to receiving rebate checks

Older and disabled renters are one step closer to receiving their state rebate checks after the state senate voted 34-0 to fix technical issues with the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program. The bill was immediately transmitted to the House of Representatives where it is expected to pass on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program provides rebates to older adult or totally disabled renters whose incomes do not exceed certain limits. The biennial state budget passed last month set aside $12.685 million in 2018 and $13.666 million in 2019 for the program, which has traditionally been managed through the state Office of Policy and Management (OPM) in the executive branch.

“Connecticut’s renters rebate program helps some of our most vulnerable citizens live independently,” Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) said. “I’m glad we were able to address this hiccup quickly so that older and disabled renters can once again continue to benefit from this worthy program.”

Qualified individuals can apply to their local assessors once a year between April 1 and October 1 for state reimbursement for rental payments that they made in the preceding calendar year. Persons renting an apartment or room, or living in cooperative housing or a mobile home, may be eligible for this program.

Renters’ rebates can annually be up to $900 for married couples and up to $700 for a single person. The rebate amount is based on a graduated income scale and the amount of rent and utility payments (excluding telephone) made in the year prior to the calendar year in which the renter applies.

Renters’ rebate recipients are generally 65-years-old or older, or 18-years-old and permanently and totally disabled; they must also meet a one year state residency requirement.