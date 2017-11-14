Save the Children, Band Together raise $25K for Hurricane Maria victims

Save the Children’s volunteer Fairfield Leadership Council and Band Together presented a $25,000 check to Save the Children for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Save the Children Headquarters in Fairfield.
The funds were raised at a benefit concert organized by the Council on Oct. 24, where the Band Together Latin All Stars took the stage at Fairfield Theatre Company to help those children and families most impacted by the storm.
