American Association of University Women to hold holiday social

The American Association of University Women Bridgeport Branch will hold their annual holiday social on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford.

Guests will include members of the branch who are celebrating more than 50 years of membership in AAUW; State AAUW President, Karen Grava.

Those attending are asked to bring knitted items for Wilbur Cross School in Bridgeport. Reservations must be made by Dec. 1; contact Carole Fanslow, president at 203-375-1284.