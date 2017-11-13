Bridgeport News

American Association of University Women to hold holiday social

By HAN Network on November 13, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The American Association of University Women Bridgeport Branch will hold their annual holiday social on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford.

Guests will include members of the branch who are celebrating more than 50 years of membership in AAUW; State AAUW President, Karen Grava.

Those attending are asked to bring knitted items for Wilbur Cross School in Bridgeport. Reservations must be made by Dec. 1; contact Carole Fanslow, president at 203-375-1284.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: MX-5 Miata RF handles perfectly Next Post Trumbull Agriscience Center to hold fund-raising dog wash
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress