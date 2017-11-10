HCC presents STEAM FEST Nov. 13-16

On Monday, Nov. 13 Housatonic Community College will kick off STEAM FEST, a four-day event featuring employer panelists, student projects, career planning and guest speakers. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, will be held at the Beacon Hall Event Center. It is free and open to the public.

STEAM represents a contemporary approach to engage students in the critical thinking and application of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math in both their academic and career goals.

Highlights of the four-day festival include Tuesday’s Women in STEAM, hosted by Sikorsky Labor Relations Manager, Ashley Slaybaugh, followed by a panel on career opportunities though the STEAM prism.

On-site campus tours as well as a 3-D printing demonstration facilitated by the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center are among Wednesday’s events and will conclude with student research presentations.

Advance registration is required for Thursday’s Prescription for Success hands-on demonstration and can be attained through HCC Professor of Biology Sandra Barnes at 203-332-5107. Staff from HCC student advisement and registration will be present following the conclusion of three breakout sessions featuring information on RN programs, the TEAS test and an informal session on careers in medical technology.

STEAM FEST represents HCC’s continued commitment to science, technology, engineering, art and math. For more information contact Robin Avant at [email protected].