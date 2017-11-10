Tickets available for Harvest House Tour

Bridgeport News

By Julie Miller on November 10, 2017

 

One of the homes that will be featured on the tour located at 1918 Huntington Tpke.

The Trumbull Historical Society’s Harvest House Tour will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Advance sale tickets are $25/members, $30/non-members and can be purchased at City Line Florist, Trumbull; Rudy’s Flower Shop, Bridgeport; Pure Poetry, Trumbull; and the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office. Online tickets at trumbullhistory.org. They will not be mailed out, they must be picked up on or before the day of the tour.

Also, tickets will be on sale at the Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull,  the day of the tour for $35.

For more information call 203-377-6620 or email  [email protected]

 

