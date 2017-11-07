Concert to raise funds for pediatric cancer research

The second annual Music for Mia Benefit Concert, hosted by Fairfield School of Music, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2-5 p.m., at The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. This family-friendly event will feature performances by students and faculty members from Fairfield School of Music, as well as face-painting, arts & crafts, a bake sale and more.

All ticket sales will be donated to pediatric cancer research in honor of Mia McCaffrey, a Trumbull 6-year-old who passed away in March 2017 after battling parameningeal rhabdomyosarcoma. Mia loved music and starred in an award-winning music video, Fighter, by Taylor Tote, that helped raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer.

Tickets are available at the door for a suggested, tax-deductible donation of $15 for adults, payable by cash or check to Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer. Admission is free for kids and teens. For more information on the event, visit fairfieldschoolofmusic.org or email [email protected]

Donations for childhood cancer research in Mia’s name may also be made online at infiniteloveforkidsfightingcancer.org.